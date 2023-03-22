Bank holiday on March 24

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023, which shall be observed as a bank holiday for deduction of Zakat, the central bank announced on Tuesday.
The first of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1444 A.H. is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (already being a public holiday).
The central bank directed all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) to remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date. However, all employees of the banks /DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on the announced holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).
