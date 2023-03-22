LHC gives protective bail to Imran in four cases





LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in four cases - two terrorism cases and two inquiries initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau.

The two cases over terrorism charges were registered against Imran in Islamabad after his appearance in the Toshakhana case. In these cases, the protective bail was granted till March 27 while in the NAB cases till March 31.

The PTI chairman reached the LHC in a “decoy vehicle” and without party workers. Surprisingly, he reached the venue one hour before the time given by the court. The division bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider heard the pleas moved by the PTI chairman.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard a petition moved by Imran regarding the NAB cases. During the hearing, Imran said a large number of court cases and ongoing litigations had occupied all of his time, preventing him from electioneering and awarding tickets to his party candidates as the poll date was drawing near. He claimed that about 100 FIRs had been registered against him in just a month. The court approved his bail for 10 days.

Imran also attended the hearing on his contempt petition against the Punjab government and Police Department in the court of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh. He contended that police smashed windowpanes of his house when his wife was alone. He informed the court that he was in Islamabad when police raided his house and he had the footage of police violating the sanctity of his family’s privacy.

The PTI chief said he used the “decoy vehicle” to make it to the court for security reasons and no one knew about it. “Also, I have travelled to the court without any motorcade today,” he said and added that barriers were placed at different places to prevent him from reaching the court.

Justice Saleem remarked that those who were mocking the judiciary through media would face consequences. “I will take contempt of court action [against them] if any of them fails to respect the judiciary,” he remarked and directed the prosecutor to appear with instructions related to the Zaman Park operation. The judge adjourned the hearing till today (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said terrorists in guise of party workers came to attack the court and the time was not far when they would be appearing in courts with veiled faces.

“Whether Imran Khan’s spouse had got scared when goons of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were assaulting the police and throwing petrol bombs, besides a mob attack on the Judicial Complex,” she asked in a tweet.

She said if Imran Khan had any “remorse or shame” for the installation of a camera in the NAB cell of Maryam Nawaz and then watching her on his mobile phone.

“Likewise, if he (Imran Khan) felt ashamed of ordering the security agencies’ personnel to break into bedroom of Maryam Nawaz at night?” she asked.

She lambasted Imran Khan for directing the NAB officials to trespass the residence of (Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter.

She also berated the PTI chief for dragging Faryal Talpur from hospital on the Eid day and harassing her (the minister) in Masjid-e-Nabvi and London.