Minister reviews health arrangements

Rawalpindi: Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir visited Rural Health Centre (RHC) Baga Sheikhan, Mandra and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kotha Kalan and reviewed the arrangements to being done on the occasion of ‘Punjab Health Week’, says a press release.

He suspended Senior Medical Officer (RHC) Baga Sheikhan Dr Murtaza for poor performance. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Dr. Murtaza had not made proper arrangements regarding ‘Punjab Health Week’ and had not properly trained the staff under his supervision.

Dr. Jamal Nasir also inquired after the patients about the facilities during the visits to the treatment centres and also reviewed the stock of medicines. He said that visits to government treatment centres will continue and the provision of medical facilities will also be reviewed. He said that arrangements for ‘Punjab Health Week’ should be made in a proper manner and strict action would be taken in case of negligence.