VCs’ forum of universities concludes on high notes

Islamabad: The 5th Vice-Chancellors’ Forum of Universities in the Islamic World concluded in Islamabad on Monday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal chaired the closing ceremony. Over 200 vice chancellors, including 40 from 20 different OIC countries, participated in the VC Forum that was jointly organised by Higher Education Commission (HEC), COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and British Council, Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the need to realign the places of learning with the global explosion of knowledge and information technology. The Minister said that Islamic world had given up on their fundamental heritage which was observation, inquiry, reflection and critical thinking. “This lies at the root of underdevelopment in the Islamic world”, he said.

The Minister outlined a seven-point reform, audit and performance plan that universities in Pakistan would have to follow in future. This includes academic excellence in imparting knowledge, research and innovation, strong academia industry linkages, community service and contribution to society, technology enablement, corporate governance, and above all impact of graduates in society. He also said that this framework will result in formation of a premiere league of universities which will prepare them to advance into top 100 universities of the world. High Commissioner of UK to Pakistan, Andrew Dalgeish said that UK remains committed to the educational and cultural relationship with Pakistan. He said that a significant partnership between British Council and HEC has resulted in a large number of qualified Pakistanis joining the local skills market. “Pak-UK Education Gateway is one of the key projects that is part of the global partnership programme.”