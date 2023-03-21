UVAS alumni reunion

LAHORE: The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged its 13th annual reunion at the university’s City Campus.
Founder Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi presided over the ceremony while former Vice-Chancellors Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz and Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha were the guests of honours and a large number of alumni from abroad, across Pakistan and officers from the Livestock Department participated.
Various activities like special prayers for the late alumni members, sports competitions (rifle shooting, rowing), stage performances (singing, derwaish raqs, dhamaal, cultural walk), fireworks, funny questions, answers featured the event. Renowned comedian Jawad Waseem entertained the participants with his stand-up comedy.
