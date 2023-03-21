Solve people’s problems in getting free flour, CS tells officers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary, accompanied by Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, visited the points established for provision of free flour in the City and reviewed the process of distribution in Samanabad and Sabzazar here on Monday.

The chief secretary listened to the people’s complaints and ordered the officials concerned to redress them. He ordered that the problems faced by the people in obtaining free flour be solved immediately and the process from verification to supply of flour be completed in the shortest possible time.

He also directed PITB teams to be present in the field to resolve technical issues. The chief secretary said that the supply of free flour under the Ramazan package is a people-friendly initiative of the government, adding that the administrative officers should play their role in delivering their right to the deserving people.

The Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned were also present on the occasion. Land acquisition for JCCI office: The caretaker Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer visited the Board of Revenue. He met with the senior member of the Board of Revenue Nabil Javed.

During the meeting, the acquisition of state land for the office of the Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry were discussed. Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed directed the secretary colonies to sit with the industrialists and businessmen and resolve the issue.

He said that the Board of Revenue would fully cooperate with the Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The minister said that the problems of industrialists and traders were being solved on a priority basis.

He said that the construction work on the Small Industrial Estate in Jhang was going on. The Board of Revenue should fully cooperate with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the promotion of economic and commercial activities. ADCR Jhang, Additional Secretary, Deputy Secretary Colonies and representatives of Jhang Chamber attended the meeting.

PWF election body named: The Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) has announced their election committee as per their constitution on Monday. The election committee will be responsible to complete the process of the elections for the term 2023-25.

Mukhtar Awan, a member of the PWF National Executive Board is the convener of the committee with Razam Khan, Malik Ikram, Khalid Pervaiz and Moosa Khan as the members of the committee.

The process of scrutiny and finalisation of voter certificates for the regional and national election schedule had already started on March 5, 2023 and will be completed within stipulated time as per the constitution. It is expected that the PWF elections for all eight regions will be held in April.

The new general secretary confirmed during a press briefing that no regional elections are held to date and cannot be held until notified by the above-mentioned PWF election committee members.