Striking UK rail workers accept pay deal

LONDON: Union members working for the company that owns Britain´s rail infrastructure have voted unanimously to accept a pay deal to end long-running strike action, the union said on Monday.
The government called the deal, which was backed by just over three-quarters of RMT members, “good news” after repeated walkouts have caused travel misery for millions since last year.
Staff including signal workers and maintenance staff will receive a 5.0 percent plus 4.0 percent increase over two years, the Department for Transport said. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was the equivalent of a 14.4-percent increase for the lowest-paid workers and 9.2 percent for the highest.
