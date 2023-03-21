Somalia drought could lead to 135 deaths a day: UN study

MOGADISHU: The record drought sweeping the Horn of Africa may lead to 135 deaths a day in Somalia between January and June this year, the health ministry, WHO and Unicef said in a study released on Monday.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that nearly 100,000 people in the fragile country were facing catastrophic levels of hunger due to the worst drought to hit the region in four decades.

Monday´s study used a statistical model to estimate that up to 135 Somalis could lose their lives to drought-related causes every day during the first six months of this year, with the total deaths projected to be between 18,100 and 34,200.

It also said that the extreme weather conditions may have led to 43,000 “excess deaths” last year compared to a 2017 drought, with children under the age of five accounting for half the victims.