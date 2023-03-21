 
close
Tuesday March 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Ashab wins Racket Sports Pakistan Satellite Squash

By Our Correspondent
March 21, 2023

KARACHI: Ashab Irfan won the $1000 Racket Sports Pakistan Satellite Squash Championship in Lahore the other day. He defeated Anas Ali Bukhari 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in 40 minutes in the final to claim the title.