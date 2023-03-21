Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup from today

KARACHI: Major commercial banks are participating in Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup 2023 which begins here on Tuesday (today).

The event will continue till April 02. This year, a total of 12 teams will take part in the contest and 25 matches will be played.

Famous cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Muhammad Irfan, Saud Shakeel, Khushdil Shah, Hyder Ali, Sohail Akhter, Khalid Usman, Hassan Nawaz, Awais Zia, Musa Khan, and Tabish Khan will be representing various various departmental and club teams.

The winners will get Rs1.2 million and the runners-up Rs600,000.