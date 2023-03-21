Starring me

I’m convinced there are many ‘people in London’ making plans to make my life miserable. It seems they have me under observation through hidden cameras 24 hours a day. Recent events appear to prove this. When the dollar reached Rs250, I sold my entire collection of dollars, and from the next day the dollar has been appreciating in value. What other explanation is there for this except that the ‘London chaps’ got to know of my sale of dollars?

I bought shares with proceeds of the dollar sale, but, yet again, the ‘London people’ intervened and arranged for my shares to depreciate in value. Last week I went to a car showroom to buy a new car. It took me a couple of days to arrange for the payment but by that time the value of the care had gone up by 30 per cent. I’m thinking of asking the UK prime minister to take action against these ‘London plan’ people so I can live a peaceful life.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi