Food price strife

With Ramazan approaching, millions of Pakistanis are struggling to put food on the table amid one of the country’s worst economic crises. Pakistan, being a developing country, is facing a challenge with rising food prices.
The food inflation crisis is pushing many into poverty. Moreover, no relief is being provided to the people by the government. This problem needs to be addressed as it decreases the welfare of the people.
Saba Shahzadi
Lahore
The state is under a constitutional obligation to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice to the citizens and this...
Pakistan has enormous potential for renewable energy resources, particularly solar energy. Despite enjoying plenty of...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Children at risk’ . The threats to children highlighted in the editorial...
Social media in Pakistan has crossed all limits and is exacerbating our polarization. Self-proclaimed experts peddle...
I’m convinced there are many ‘people in London’ making plans to make my life miserable. It seems they have me...
The downing of a US drone by Russian fighter jets in the Black Sea is a reminder of how dangerous the Russia-Ukraine...