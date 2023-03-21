Food price strife

With Ramazan approaching, millions of Pakistanis are struggling to put food on the table amid one of the country’s worst economic crises. Pakistan, being a developing country, is facing a challenge with rising food prices.

The food inflation crisis is pushing many into poverty. Moreover, no relief is being provided to the people by the government. This problem needs to be addressed as it decreases the welfare of the people.

Saba Shahzadi

Lahore