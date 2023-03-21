Office timings for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has notified timings for public officers during the holy month of Ramazan, a notification said Monday, as the nation gears up for prayers and other religious engagements.

In the notification, the Establishment Division said the public offices coming under the ambit of the federal government would operate from 7:30am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday. Moreover, the public offices coming under the ambit of the federal government would operate from 7:30am to 12:00pm on Fridays.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that there is a strong possibility that the crescent for Ramazan 2023 will be sighted on the evening of March 22 (Wednesday). The update was shared by the Met department's Climate Data Processing Centre. This means the first of Ramazan is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23 in Pakistan.

According to the climate record, the weather is expected to be fair and partly cloudy in most parts of the country during the Ramadan moon sighting time. Muslims throughout Pakistan and the rest of the world observe the month of Ramazan annually. It is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk.