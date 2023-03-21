Joint parliament session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the decision taken in the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its allied parties held with the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, joint session of Majlis Shura (Parliament) will be held on Wednesday (March 22) at Parliament House.

The Spokesman of National Assembly Secretariat said in view of the joint session of the Parliament, all the offices of the National Assembly Secretariat will open as usual today (Tuesday).

In view of holding the ceremony on March 23 in the President’s House, the holidays issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on March 21 and 22 have been cancelled. The Spokesman of the National Assembly Secretariat said all the employees of the National Assembly Secretariat should ensure their attendance today (Tuesday) as usual.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has changed the date of joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament and convened the Parliament session instead of March 15 and now the joint session of Parliament will be held on March 22.