Joint parliament session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the decision taken in the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its allied parties held with the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, joint session of Majlis Shura (Parliament) will be held on Wednesday (March 22) at Parliament House.
The Spokesman of National Assembly Secretariat said in view of the joint session of the Parliament, all the offices of the National Assembly Secretariat will open as usual today (Tuesday).
In view of holding the ceremony on March 23 in the President’s House, the holidays issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on March 21 and 22 have been cancelled. The Spokesman of the National Assembly Secretariat said all the employees of the National Assembly Secretariat should ensure their attendance today (Tuesday) as usual.
Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has changed the date of joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament and convened the Parliament session instead of March 15 and now the joint session of Parliament will be held on March 22.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is facing an extreme shortage of imported medical products including general anaesthesia,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council on Monday appreciated the Federal Cabinet and the Federal Law Minister on approval of...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal on Monday directed the officials concerned to deliver benefits of the...
KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Monday gave approval to another Turkish airline to start flight operations in Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council and its allied parties have appealed to the political and religious leaders to...
KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society elected new office bearers during its annual general council meeting which...