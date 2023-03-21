Another Turkish airline to operate flights in Pakistan

KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Monday gave approval to another Turkish airline to start flight operations in Pakistan and assign it Pakistan-Turkiye route. According to sources, the approval was taken from the federal cabinet through the circulation of Aviation Division’s summary. It said the Turkish Civil Aviation had requested Pakistan to begin flight operations on the air route between Pakistan and Turkiye.
