Chaos if law not followed, court not respected: CJP

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial Monday said Pakistanis need to sacrifice for the sake of the motherland particularly in the current situation.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new building of the Supreme Court’s Quetta Registry here, the chief justice said only the rule of law could lead a country to progress and prosperity.

“We should keep our differences aside and stand united for the progress and prosperity of the country.” He said the state was like a mother that protected its citizens.

He said the judiciary was trying to implement the Constitution and everyone had to contribute to peace in the society. The country can only turn stable and developed further by [implementing] the rule of law, he said.

The chief justice further said the judiciary was trying to implement the Constitution. “Truth and honesty should not be left behind; everyone has to contribute to peace and tranquillity in society. Differences among everyone need to be resolved. Protecting national institutions is also our job and if the law and the court are not respected, there will be chaos [in the country]” he added. The chief justice was welcomed by Supreme Court Judge Jamal Khan Mandokhel on his arrival. Judges of the Balochistan High Court were also present.