Three held for ‘looting mobile phones from DHA shops’

The Gizri police on Monday arrested three suspects in an injured state for their alleged involvement in robberies at mobile phone shops in Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Saher and Khayaban-e-Badar.
The suspects were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police, while their two companions escaped under the cover of fire. The arrested suspects were identified as Waqar Ahmed, Sadiq and Adil, and arms, mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.
The suspects belong to a Saraiki gang of robbers and were wanted by the police for robbing mobile phones worth over Rs12.5 million from mobile phone shops. The SSP South has announced cash rewards and certificates of appreciation for the cops who participated in the operation.
