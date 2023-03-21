 
Lucky Cement bags CSR award

By Our Correspondent
March 21, 2023

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won an award in ‘Green Energy Initiatives’ category at the NFEH’s 15th Corporate Social Responsibilities Awards 2023, stated a press release on Monday.

The award recognises the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and reducing its carbon footprint through the implementation of renewable energy solutions in its operations.