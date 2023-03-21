FBL, Naheed Pakistan partner

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and Naheed Pakistan have announced a partnership to bring ‘Grocery on Installments’ facility to all Faysal Islami Noor Card customers at zero percent profit rate, a statement said on Monday.
The facility will help the customers to avail installment financing on grocery shopping in a Shariah compliant way. They would be able to avail financing on a minimum spend of Rs25,000 with Naheed. The partnership aims to improve payment cycles for Faysal Bank's merchant partners while making payments easier for the bank customers through Naheed.
