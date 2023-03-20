No ‘nuclear’ string attached to 9th Review: IMF official

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected speculation that the lending institution had attached any conditions to Pakistan’s missile or nuclear program as part of the ninth review of the IMF-supported program, reports Geo News on Sunday.

Stating that there was “absolutely no truth” to any such insinuations, Esther Perez Luiz, the IMF resident representative, clarified that discussions with the Pakistani authorities have exclusively focused on economic policies to address the country’s economic and balance of payments issues.