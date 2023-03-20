Siraj urges establishment to stop supporting political bigwigs

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has urged the establishment to shun its support to troika of PDM, PTI and PPP, and demanded fair and transparent elections in the country for salvaging the country out of political and economic crisis.

Addressing a public meeting in Taxila, the JI emir berated the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and held them responsible for the country’s woes.

“There is no other solution but to conduct fresh general elections on the same day to economic and political crisis being faced by the country,” said Sirajul Haq. He said that the PTI regime as well as the incumbent coalition government had held frequent federal cabinet meetings but failed to provide relief to masses.

The JI chief claimed that the political opponents could not face the JI candidates across the country if establishment stopped supporting PDM, PTI and PPP. “Establishment supported these parties over the years which resulted in crisis,” he remarked.

Sirajul Haq said that the coalition government did not have the capacity and ability to bring the country out of the crisis given its eleven months performance. He added that the incumbent government on the directive of IMF had imposed a burden of additional taxes on people.

He also regretted that the leadership of coalition government and PTI also made courts controversial for their political gains while the institutions also had lost their credibility. The JI emir also asked the political leaders, who benefited from Toshakhana, to come clean before the upcoming general elections. “I am certain that there is no charge of corruption on any JI leader and we can lead the country to progress and prosperity,” he said.