Section 144 enforced in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: District administration has imposed Section 144 to maintain order in the district.
According to a communique issued by the office of the deputy commissioner, the announcement has been made under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the district to prohibit gatherings of more than five people and the display of weapons in public places initially for five days.
The notification further said the ban had been imposed to prevent a breach of peace and would remain enforced for five days unless modified or withdrawn.
