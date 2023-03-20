Rehabilitation work kicks off along Islamabad Expressway

Islamabad: The civic agency has initiated rehabilitation work on a service road along the Islamabad Expressway where the accumulation of water and rough patches at some points are creating problems for motorists.

According to the details, the decision to start rehabilitation work has been taken after a survey report that identified various spots on this road where the movement of vehicular traffic is abruptly halted by a faulty drainage system and uneven road surface.

The 8-km-long service road along Islamabad Expressway, full of ditches and potholes, has been in a dilapidated condition for a long. The civic agency had earmarked Rs500 million for the fiscal year 2021 for the rehabilitation of the road and tenders were also called. But all of a sudden, the process was stopped.

The re-carpeting of the road is now underway with the help of heavy machinery and rehabilitation work is likely to be completed within a week. The construction work on the expansion of the Islamabad Expressway will also continue as usual and it will face no hurdle during rehabilitation work. The recent rains exposed the faulty drainage system at various points because the water accumulated on the road and created hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic. The road used to have a perfect slope, but now water collects in the centre after rain, causing rapid deterioration.