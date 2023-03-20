Tonnes of reasons

India’s Ministry of Mines recently announced that they had proven, via a geological survey, that there are lithium deposits in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of up to 5.9 million tonnes. Lithium is akin to white gold. It is used mainly in mobile phone batteries and electric vehicles. For India, this is a great discovery and it makes clear that the ongoing occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is for geo-economic as much as geo-political reasons.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu