Tonnes of reasons

India’s Ministry of Mines recently announced that they had proven, via a geological survey, that there are lithium deposits in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of up to 5.9 million tonnes. Lithium is akin to white gold. It is used mainly in mobile phone batteries and electric vehicles. For India, this is a great discovery and it makes clear that the ongoing occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is for geo-economic as much as geo-political reasons.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
Pakistan has become a battlefield and a war zone. Imran Khan and his supporters have brought the country to a...
The only way to avoid nuclear Armageddon lies in attaining nuclear disarmament and spreading multilateralism. Nuclear...
No matter what they are wearing, how old they are, where they are, or what time of day it is, women are not safe in...
Recent events at Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad have brought to light the many challenges faced by university...
Inflation is rampant and, as usual, the State Bank is adding fuel to the fire by continuously increasing interest...
Pakistan’s total exports of goods and services have remained stagnant at an average of around $30 billion annually...