VCs’ Forum of Islamic countries commences today

Islamabad : Over 250 academic leaders are converging in Islamabad for a two-day 5th Vice-Chancellors’ Forum (VC Forum) on Universities in the Islamic World: Towards Disruptive Technology in a Globalised World, set to begin today (Sunday).

The 5th VC Forum is jointly being organized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), in partnership with COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), the British Council Pakistan and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training. The Forum aims at building on the previous forums, held in Pakistan and Türkiye, from 2012 till 2017. Over 40 heads of universities from 20 OIC counties and 200 Vice Chancellors from local universities would be among the 250 Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Presidents of Universities / Higher Educational Institutions of the Islamic World that will be participating in the VC Forum this year. These countries include Azerbaijan, Benin, Chad, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Niger, Nigeria, Palestine, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Türkiye, UAE, Uganda, and Yemen. Among the keynote speakers at the VC Forum are Dr Salim M. AL Malik, Director General, ICESCO, and Ambassador Mustafa Turker Ari,

Advisor to the President Council of Higher Education (CoHE), Turkey.