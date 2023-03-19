4 of a family killed in Rawalpindi

Islamabad : Four persons of a family were killed in a shootout that took place in the Dhoke Bela area of Rawalpindi on Saturday.

A man shot at and killed four persons, including his 40-year-old sister-in-law, in Dhoke Bela area in the jurisdiction of Kaller Syedan Police Station in Rawalpindi.

According to the police, the stepbrother Naseer used to force his sister to give a statement in favour of his brother, who was imprisoned in connection with a murder case. When the family declined to testify, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at them killing four persons on spot. According to Muhammad Ahmad, the husband of the deceased woman, the accused shot dead, Zulekha Bibi, 40, her 25-year-old niece Nazreena, his 30-year-old nephew Ansar, and his 25-year-old nephew Perviz.

Meanwhile, SSP Investigation said the suspect was at large and raiding teams had been added up to arrest the culprit.