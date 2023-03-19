Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Punjab government on Saturday imposed section 144 in the district Rawalpindi to control the overall law and order situation.
The Punjab government’s Home Department has issued a notification for the implementation of Section 144 in Rawalpindi.
Orders were issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Punjab for immediate implementation of Section 144.According to the notification issued by the Punjab government, there is a fear of security threats in view of the law and order situation and terrorists may target public places. Rallies, meetings and other gatherings will not be allowed and a complete ban on gatherings of more than four people should be ensured.
Islamabad : The heads of missions of Central Asian Republics agreed with upgrading bilateral ties in diverse fields...
Islamabad : As many as sixty postgraduate students have attended a training session on the upcoming mental health...
Islamabad : Health experts and philanthropists on Friday urged people to undergo early screening before marriage and...
Islamabad : Dr. Mary Stiasny, Pro Vice Chancellor for University of London met the honourable Prime Minister of...
Islamabad : Islamabad Police has been urged to take the business community of the federal capital on board to further...
Islamabad : Islamabad Medical & Dental College held convocation for its Medical, Dental, Nursing and Allied Health...