Car dealers meet DG Excise, Taxation

LAHORE : Office-bearers and representatives of Car Dealers Association Lahore Saturday called on Director General Excise and Taxation Muhammad Ali and discussed new and used vehicle registration, transfer, token tax and other matters.

The car dealers agreed to make the process of registration and transfer easier on the occasion of buying and selling vehicles. The DG directed Director Excise Ahmed Saeed and Deputy Director Headquarters Adeel Amjad to visit the car bazaars and markets of Lahore and submit a comprehensive report for further decisions. The DG said, "our main priority is to make the facilities provided by the Excise and Taxation Department easier for citizens. Already 80 percent of the affairs of the department have been digitized, but in the coming time, there is a plan to make the department 100 percent paperless by using digital technology so that it becomes a people-friendly department in the true sense.”