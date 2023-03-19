PU exam results announced

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various examinations on Saturday. According to details, these exams included BS in Computer Science (4-year program) first, second & third semester examination spring 2022, MBA (3.5 year program) second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth & seventh semester examination spring 2022, MSc IT (2year program) first, second & third semester examination spring 2022, Bachelor of Science Education (Hons) (4-year program) sixth, seventh & eighth semester examination spring 2022, Bachelor of Education (1.5 year program) first semester examination spring 2022, Associate Degree Science Tourism & Hospitality Management (2-year program) first & second semester examination spring 2022, BS (4-year program) first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh & eighth semester examination spring 2022. The details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.

PU spring recess from 24th: Punjab University (PU) teaching departments, institutes, centres, constituent colleges and schools will remain closed from March 24 to 31, 2023 on account of Spring Recess. A PU spokesperson on Saturday said that, however, the administrative staff (teaching departments, institutes, centres, constituent colleges and schools) will remain on duty as usual.

PU holds book talk: Punjab University Library on Saturday organised an introductory talk on books titled ‘Kulyat-e-Akbar Allahabadi’ by Khawaja M Zakrya and ‘The Loss of Hindustan: The Invention of India’ by Manan Ahmed Asif.

PU Chief Librarian Dr M Haroon Usmani, Institute of Urdu Language and Literature Assistant Prof Dr Sajid Siddique Nizami, Department of History’s Prof Dr Faraz Anjum, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. The Urdu book was a collection of Poetry of Akbar Allahabadi and talk on this book was presented by Dr Sajid Nizami. He shared the biographical sketch of the renowned poet, his style and themes of the poetry. Dr Faraz presented the talk on the other book by Manan Ahmed Asif and explained the change of ideologies in the subcontinent under and post-colonial eras as narrated by the author of the book.