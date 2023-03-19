Security cameras to be installed around PKLI: commissioner

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) will install security cameras around Pakistan Kidney and Liver Research Institute (PKLI).

Randhawa said this during his visit to PKLI here on Saturday where he, along with Chairman PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar reviewed the ongoing works on the roads adjacent to PKLI, beautification of green belt and U-turn extension. He also started Shining and Green Campaign in the presence of officials of all departments concerned. He said that only fruit and flowering plants will be planted in the area in front of PKLI.

Commissioner Lahore ordered to underground all the electricity wires around PKLI within a week and immediate removal of all containers from green belts in front of PKLI. “PKLI monument should be redesigned while the experts will approve its model”. He ordered 24/7 development works and said no compromise will be made on the quality of construction material. Chief Engineer LDA and project directors gave a briefing on the progress of the project.

PHA starts beautification of City: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started beautification of the main roads of the provincial capital on Saturday.

DG PHA on Saturday said that beautiful planters of flowers were being installed from Qartaba Chowk, Jail Road to Siddiq Centre and the entire Jail Road was being decorated with colorful and unique flower planters.

DG PHA further said that the planting of flowers, plants and trees on the main highways under the Spring Planting Campaign was also going on. PHA will plant 50,000 trees and saplings in the city's main roads, open spaces and parks in the Spring Plantation drive and PHA will exceed the target for planting of plants and trees this year in spring season, he concluded.