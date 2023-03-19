Strong character key to success, says governor

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that the recipe for success included a clear vision, strong character and moral values, constant improvement and patience. Along with the degree, a good character was needed to climb the ladder of success. He said this while addressing the 24th Convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) here on Saturday in which 1,389 graduates were awarded degrees.

Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman was the chief guest at the convocation while Punjab Caretaker Minister Local Government and Community Development Department Ibrahim Hasan Murad who is also Member Board of Governors UMT/ILM Trust, Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, other officials, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The governor congratulated all the graduates and appreciated their hard work, resilience and perseverance. He said our achievements were due to the teamwork and support of many people around us and we should be grateful to them, especially our parents and teachers.

The governor also stressed that the graduates must have tolerance and respect for every human irrespective of their caste or designation. He also appreciated the efforts of Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Dr Asif Raza, Dr Omar Murad and the entire UMT family in making the vision of Dr Hasan Murad (shaheed) successful and making UMT one of the top universities of the world.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said our nation had failed to realize its true potential and we as a nation needed to focus on self-accountability as instructed in the Holy Quran. Dr Asif Raza highlighted various milestones achieved by UMT and commended the vision of Dr Hasan Murad Shaheed.

He praised the efforts of UMT leadership, faculty and management in helping UMT become the leading private sector university in the country.