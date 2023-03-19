Watch and learn

The world was surprised when Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of ties after seven years. This development, in one of the most volatile regions in the world, is going to usher in a new era of political and economic stability in the Middle East. The role of China in brokering the agreement is commendable. India and Pakistan should seek to emulate the example set by the Saudis and Iranians. The resumption of ties between Pakistan and India will ensure a greater peace and security in the nuclear-armed South Asia region.

Zain ul Abdin Jessar

Larkana