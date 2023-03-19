Running out

According to reports, pharmaceutical companies are demanding an increase in drug prices due to rising production costs and the government appears to have acceded to their demands. The cost-price imbalance reportedly led to several companies struggling to acquire raw materials and on the verge of collapse.

As the deteriorating economic crisis hits the healthcare system, the pharmaceutical industry is struggling to replenish its supplies amid a shortage of essential life-saving drugs and crucial medical instruments.

Saba Shahzadi

Lahore