Running out

According to reports, pharmaceutical companies are demanding an increase in drug prices due to rising production costs and the government appears to have acceded to their demands. The cost-price imbalance reportedly led to several companies struggling to acquire raw materials and on the verge of collapse.
As the deteriorating economic crisis hits the healthcare system, the pharmaceutical industry is struggling to replenish its supplies amid a shortage of essential life-saving drugs and crucial medical instruments.
Saba Shahzadi
Lahore
The world was surprised when Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of ties after seven years. This...
Babar Azam is one of the greatest cricketers in the world, but his captaincy has always been a lightning rod for...
The key factor behind the dysfunctional democracy in Pakistan is dynastic political parties. Our political parties...
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It starts a cult mentality. The leader becomes the messiah. He...
Groundwater forms the basis of water supply across much of this country, but groundwater depletion is becoming more...
There is no dearth of examples in our country, particularly in Sindh, when it comes to incompetence, poor governance...