Credibility deficit

There is no dearth of examples in our country, particularly in Sindh, when it comes to incompetence, poor governance and misuse of public funds. Education boards in Sindh are constantly dogged by allegations of bribery and cheating.

Due to the lack of transparency, it is hard to dispel these allegations definitively. Therefore, the decision to outsource the announcement of matric and inter examination results is laudable in the given circumstances.

Adil Ali Khokhar

Sukkur