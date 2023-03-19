Credibility deficit

There is no dearth of examples in our country, particularly in Sindh, when it comes to incompetence, poor governance and misuse of public funds. Education boards in Sindh are constantly dogged by allegations of bribery and cheating.
Due to the lack of transparency, it is hard to dispel these allegations definitively. Therefore, the decision to outsource the announcement of matric and inter examination results is laudable in the given circumstances.
Adil Ali Khokhar
Sukkur
The world was surprised when Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of ties after seven years. This...
According to reports, pharmaceutical companies are demanding an increase in drug prices due to rising production costs...
Babar Azam is one of the greatest cricketers in the world, but his captaincy has always been a lightning rod for...
The key factor behind the dysfunctional democracy in Pakistan is dynastic political parties. Our political parties...
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It starts a cult mentality. The leader becomes the messiah. He...
Groundwater forms the basis of water supply across much of this country, but groundwater depletion is becoming more...