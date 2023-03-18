Chapters about constitution to be made part of curriculum

Islamabad: In a major development, the government has prepared the chapters related to the Constitution of Pakistan for the national curriculum that will be launched on March 23.

According to the details, the draft of these chapters has already been approved and now the government has decided to formally include them in the national curriculum.

The government has also realized the need for trained teachers, especially in rural areas/ smaller towns that will be able to teach the constitution to the students.

An official has said, “Teachers themselves need to know the value and impact of a constitution and not just what it is to be able to impact the minds of the students or else it will only be spoken off.”

Teaching the Constitution to school children will help them understand the principles and values that guide the nation, as well as their rights and responsibilities as citizens. It will also help them in developing critical thinking skills, and an appreciation for the democratic process.

Similarly, the federal government March 23 will also announce the inclusion of coding classes for children with a special focus on autistic/special needs children to enable them to confidently face challenges in their life.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued directives to the relevant authorities to prepare chapters about the Constitution of Pakistan and introduce coding classes for children. The government has completed its homework and is now ready to announce these initiatives.