UVAS distributes dairy animals among flood victims

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore under its flood relief and assistance campaign arranged livestock distribution ceremony at Para Veterinary Institute (PVI) Karor Lal Eason, Layyah (sub-campus of UVAS) under the initiative “Economic revival of flood affected families.”

According to a press release issued here Friday, UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed distributed dairy animals including cattle along with sheep and goats among flood victims from Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Fazilpur, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Rojhan and Khairpur (Sindh) during the ceremony.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed presided over the ceremony while Assistant Director Livestock Layyah Dr Tariq Gudara, Convener UVAS flood relief campaign Prof Dr M Ijaz and Principal (PVI) Dr Absar Ahmad Randhawa attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that UVAS had played national duty by providing veterinary services and community welfare services in different provinces (South Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan) of Pakistan during flood 2022.

Earlier, Prof Dr M Ijaz in his briefing said that UVAS provided relief services along with goods (ration packets/mineral water, kitchen unit, cloths, blanket/quilts, seed packets, medicine, shelter, mosquito nets) along with other necessary items among flood-affected families.