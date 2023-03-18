LWMC inspects 5,411 points during ‘Safai Nisf Eman’ drive

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is making all out efforts to provide exceptional cleanliness services to the Lahorites.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, LWMC’s enforcement wing was mobilised to take action against illegal dumping of waste. In order to stop illegal dumping of waste across the city, LWMC Enforcement Wing had inspected 5,411 points during ‘Safai Nisf Eman’ campaign.

While inspecting the areas, enforcement team issued 871 challans of worth Rs1870,000 over illegal dumping and burning of waste. As many as five illegal dumping vehicles were taken into custody while 11 FIRs were also registered for illegal dumping and burning of waste. More than 900 warning notices were also issued for minor violations. Furthermore, during the PSL matches, 176 challans were issued for littering at Gaddafi Stadium and two challans were issued at Greater Iqbal Park in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan Festival.

As per the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, a crack down has been started against those private societies, which are involved in illegal dumping of waste. During this special enforcement operation, LWMC had issued notices to nine societies in Allama Iqbal Town, 31 in Nishter Town, 8 in Wahga Town and 4 in Aziz Bhatti Town followed by registering 8 FIRs against 3 societies of Nishter Town and 5 of Allama Iqbal Town.