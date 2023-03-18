Five model cemeteries work to be completed by April 30

LAHORE:On the instructions of the caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, construction work of five model cemeteries in the province will be completed by 30th April, caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad stated this on Friday.

He informed that the chief minister had approved a sum of Rs400 million for this purpose besides waiving of burial charges of Rs10,000/ per grave in model cemeteries for the destitute. Ibrahim Murad said that construction work of boundary walls, prayer places and ablution areas had been geared up in the cemeteries. He told that land for four such cemeteries was being reserved in City while the place for the fifth one was being reserved in Sialkot. The land for four model cemeteries in City was being reserved in Soy Asal Bedian Road, Kahna Nao, Raiwind Road and Ahlu Kacha Road. An average of 12,000 graves will be built in each model cemetery, he added.