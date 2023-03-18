100 killed in Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in what the army described as an attempted “stabbing attack”, bringing the number of people killed in the conflict this year to 100.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Yazan Omar Jamil Khasib, 23, who died “after the occupation (Israel) opened fire on him at the northern entrance of Al-Bireh” city near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said “soldiers spotted a suspect and asked him to identify himself. The suspect drew a knife and approached the forces who responded by opening fire”. “The assailant was neutralised,” the army said in a statement, adding that the incident took place close to Beitin, a Palestinian village near Al-Bireh.