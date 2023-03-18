VIP treatment

A district court in Islamabad has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana irregularity case. Despite getting some relief from the Islamabad High Court, which pushed back his appearance date, Imran appears to have no intention of complying with the law and is seeking to circumvent a trial.

The way he has been treated by the authorities in response to his contempt for the law can be classed as nothing but biased and privileged. Ordinary people are hunted down without any mercy if they dare display this kind of defiance, even if the warrant in their case is bailable, and many often lose their lives before their day in court. The state should not be cowed by Imran’s rabid support base and should enforce the law without any exceptions or special treatment.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala