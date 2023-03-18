KIET hold 20th convocation at Main Campus

KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology (KIET) hold its 20th Convocation Ceremony at KIET Main Campus, Pakistan Air Force Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek, Karachi.
A total of Nine Hundred and Thirty-four graduates were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Management Sciences, Computer Sciences, Arts, Humanities & Sciences and Engineering. The College of Management Sciences awarded 429 degrees. The College of Computing & Information Sciences awarded 363 degrees. 80 degrees were awarded to the graduates of College of Engineering and the College of Arts, Humanities & Sciences awarded 42 degrees to its graduates. Furthermore, 20 degrees were awarded to the MS/M.Phil and PhD scholars.
Honorable Air Marshal (Retd.) Mr. Mirza Zafar Hussain, Chancellor KIET, was the Chief Guest at the occasion who awarded Gold and Silver Medals to the distinguished students.The Chief Guest emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country.
