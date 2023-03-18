Cabinet okays Lawyers Protection Bill

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved the Lawyers Protection Bill-2023 to be presented in parliament for the protection of legal practitioners. The approval was given during a meeting of the federal cabinet held in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the role of lawyers in the country’s constitutional evolution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said support price of Rs8,500 per 40 kilogram of cotton had been approved to make the crop profitable for farmers.

The prime minister also directed to ensure security of deposits of SME Bank customers. He said special care should be taken to return the customers’ deposits during winding down.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to 15 bilateral and two multi-lateral MoUs of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The cabinet also gave approval to formation of an inquiry committee under the Extradition Act 1972 for the extradition of Muhammad Wasim Aslam, son of Muhammad Aslam, to Saudi Arabia.

The federal cabinet approved the reconstitution of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Representation of the Sikh community from all the provinces has been ensured in the 13-member committee.