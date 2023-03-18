PBC offers APC to resolve political disputes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday expressed its readiness to arrange an All Parties Conference and to help the parliamentary parties to reconcile their disputes.

Pledging to play a positive role in ensuring the continuity of the democratic process, the PBC said it wants to invite all the central leadership of parliamentary parties to resolve their disputes through dialogue and to hold free, fair and transparent elections to all assemblies on a mutually agreed timeframe.

In a statement issued here Haroon-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairman and Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council said that all parliamentary parties should resolve their disputes through dialogue and pay attention to other major public issues like inflation, devaluation of currency and unemployment etc.

They also endorsed the message of civil society and their invitation to form an informal group of mediators to engage with all parliamentary parties to start reconciliation process to forge a national consensus on holding of free, fair and transparent elections to all the assemblies on a mutually agreed timeframe in the larger interests of the country which cannot afford prevailing tensions.