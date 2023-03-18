CITY PULSE

Breaking open

ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Fizza Saleem. Titled ‘Breaking open’, the show will run at the gallery until March 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

In the Realms of Fantasy

Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Zubair. Titled ‘In the Realms of Fantasy’, the show will run at the gallery until March 25. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.

Timeless Expressions

The ARTCITI is hosting a solo exhibition, titled Timeless Expressions, featuring hand-made gold-plated semi-precious stone jewellery, metal sculptures with semi-precious stones, and paintings by Shakil Ismail. The show will continue from March 20 till March 23. For more information, contact +9221-35250495 or +9221-35250496.

Moving to Stand Still

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Maryam Rahman. Titled ‘Moving to Stand Still’, the show will run at the gallery until March 22. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Glacial Movements and the Ghaib (Unseen)

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the Pak Khawateen Painting Club and the Lumens Studio. Titled ‘Glacial Movements and the Ghaib (Unseen)’, the show will run at the gallery until March 24. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.