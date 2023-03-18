Court premises changed for Imran’s convenience: Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday stated that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the location of a court was changed for a suspect so that he was not inconvenienced.
In a tweet, Memon wrote: “First time in the history for “Anokha Ladlaa Imran Niazi “court’s location is being changed because of his convenience. I will request the authorities kindly start home service for him.”
The tweet came after the Islamabad chief commissioner, Noorul Amin Mengal, shifted the hearing of the Toshakhana case from the F-8 Court Complex to the Judicial Complex in G-11 as a ‘one-time dispensation’. The chief commissioner cited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s concerns for security of Khan as the reason behind changing the location of the court.
