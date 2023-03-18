Two Larkana BISE staffers sacked over allegations against chairman

Prof Nasim Ahmad Memon, chairman of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Larkana, has dismissed from service two board employees for levelling baseless allegations against him and accusing him of belonging to a minority community.

In a written complaint to the senior superintendent of Larkana on Friday, Prof Memon asked that an FIR should be registered against junior clerks Muhammad Iqbal Jagirani and Sajjad Ali Leghari. He said the two employees issued a press release/letter and then circulated it among the people of Larkana, in which they hurled false allegations” that he belongs to a minority community despite the fact that he is a Muslim. The BISE chairman said that “this act of personal enmity” has put at risk his life as well as those of his family members.

In their press release, the two board employees -- APCA General Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Jagirani and Press Secretary Sajjad Ali Leghari -- had stated that the chairman of the board was continuously misbehaving towards the employees and had “verbally banned the Hajj Lucky Draw”. They said there would be complete lockdown in the board from Monday.