Malaysian, Pak, Thai sailors shine in CNS Regatta

KARACHI: Malaysian, Pakistani, and Thai sailors dominated the first day of CNC International Sailing Regatta at PN Aquatic Club here on Thursday.

A total of three races were held on the first day of this first international championship being hosted by Pakistan Navy for the first time in Pakistan.

In the ILCA 7 class, two top positions were grabbed by Malaysian sailors while a player from Thailand secured third position.

Khairul Nizam Mohd Afendy and Asri Bin Azman from Malaysia scored 3.0 and 8.0 to take first and second positions, respectively, while Bowonnan from Thailand with the score of 9.0 got third position.

In the RSX Class, Pakistan’s Qasim Abbas and M Irfan with the net score of 5.0 and 8.0 took first and second positions, respectively.

Malaysia’s Muhammad Izzuddin Bin Abdul Ran with the score of 9.0 secured third position.

In the ILCA 4 class, Thanapat Siricharoen and Noppassorn Khunboonjan from Thailand secured first and third positions, respectively, with the score of 5.0 and 8.0.

The second position was taken by Kenan Tan Kee Zen from Singapore with the score of 5.0.

The players enjoyed excellent wind conditions of about 12 knots and all the races were held near Oyster Rocks opposite Clifton Beach.

It is to be noted that this 5-day event has teams from 11 countries with 23 races in various categories including Laser Standard, Laser 4.7, and Windsurfing.

In all, 70 participants including technical delegates from five countries are part of this event and as many as 12 races in each category will be conducted.

Sailors from Pakistan, Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand demonstrating their skills by contending in multiple categories of the ongoing water sports competition.

Pakistan Navy is hosting the 1st CNS International Sailing Regatta on the instructions of the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi (NI) and more events are expected to follow suit.