SUP’s long march against digital census to reach Karachi on 19th

SUKKUR: The long march of Sindh United Party (SUP) against digital census left Dhabeji, Sukkur, and reach Karachi on March 19, SUP President Zain Shah said.

Zain Shah asked the people of Sindh to participate in the march as much as possible to get Sindh out of the crisis as a conspiracy is being hatched to turn the people of Sindh into a minority through fake data during the digital census.

He said: “To thwart the conspiracy, the PPP will have to be expelled from Sindh. SUP’s long march against the digital census and inflation would

turn into a public meeting in Karachi on March-19.

As many as 20 million flood-affected and displaced people of Sindh will remain uncounted in the census. The government, on the

wishes of MQM, have planned to convert Sindhi into a minority while in a past, about 70 million people of Sindh were excluded from the census.”

Rejecting the plan of the digital census, the SUP apprehended that through this exercise by ending the condition of the computerized national identity cards, thousands of illegal immigrants would be included in the population of Sindh which may render Sindhis into a ‘minority’ in their own province.

Zain Shah also demanded that a resolution passed by the Sindh Assembly be withdrawn as it suggested giving powers to the federation to introduce legislation for investment and getting administrative powers, which was equal to the ‘One-Unit’ formula of the past.

He said a committee led by PPP leader Khurshid Shah for new provinces formed by the National Assembly speaker was a ‘conspiracy’ to divide Sindh and weaken the country and such a body should be immediately disbanded.

He urged the Sindh government to provide Rs 5m to each flood-hit family for the construction of their homes.

He asked the government to allot them plots in Karachi and Hyderabad.

SUP leader further said that people are dying of hunger, and inflation has been so high that now people are committing suicide.

He said that SUP was on the roads for the reconstruction of Sindh and against the inflation, unemployment, unrest, corruption by the rulers, economic misery and the undue settlement of foreigners.