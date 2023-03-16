Flash floods kill 14 in Turkiye

ISTANBUL: Flash floods killed at least 14 people living in tents and container housing across Turkiye´s quake-hit region on Wednesday, piling more pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of crunch elections.

Several more people were swept away by the rushing water, which turned streets into muddy rivers in areas hit by last month´s 7.8-magnitude quake, officials said. More than 48,000 people died in Turkiye and nearly 6,000 in Syria in the February 6 disaster, the region´s deadliest in modern times.

Hundreds of thousands of Turkish quake survivors have been moved into tents and container homes across the disaster region, which covers 11 provinces across Turkiye´s southeast.