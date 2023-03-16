Counsel withdraws petition: SC dismisses PTI MNAs’ plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn the petition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNAs’ plea against the acceptance of resignations

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial disposed of the petition after counsel for the petitioner withdrew the instant petition. Faisal Chaudhry, counsel for the petitioner told the court that as PTI MNAs have also approached the Islamabad High Court against the conduct of the Speaker National Assembly therefore they want to withdraw the instant petition.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the High Court verdict conditions the acceptance of resignations on verification. Meanwhile, the court dismissed the PTI petition as dismissed as withdrawn.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umer had challenged in the apex court, the verdict of the Islamabad High Court of September 6, 2022 which had turned down the PTI petition challenging the phase-wise acceptance of resignations of MNAs.